There should be delivery, not drama: PM Narendra Modi on Parliament's Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, urged all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House, emphasising that the focus should be on policy-making and substantive discussions rather than disruptions and sloganeering.

“This Winter Session is not just a ritual, but a way to infuse energy into the efforts to take the nation forward towards rapid progress,” PM Modi said. He highlighted India’s vibrant democracy, noting that the country has not only lived democracy but also expressed enthusiasm and joy in democratic processes that strengthen public trust. The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is closely watching India’s democratic strides, adding, “India has proven that democracy can deliver.” He cited the high voter turnout in the recent Bihar Assembly elections as the greatest strength of Indian democracy, with increasing participation of women sparking hope and trust.

Praising India’s economic momentum, he said the pace of new successes reinforces belief in the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and provides strength to achieve it.

Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition, which suffered a major defeat in Bihar, PM Modi said some parties have been unable to come to terms with their loss. “The Opposition should fulfil its responsibility and raise questions after coming out of its sadness following the defeat. Unfortunately, a few political outfits are not able to take their defeat,” he remarked. He expressed disappointment that, despite the passage of time since the Bihar results, the Opposition’s rhetoric remains bitter. “I thought things would have changed after the elections, but their defeat is still troubling them,” he said, cautioning that “the frustration of defeat should not become the focus, nor should it transform into the pride of victory.” Urging balance and responsibility, the Prime Minister said public representatives must carry forward the expectations of the people. He specifically called for greater participation of first-time and younger MPs, noting that many new members feel stifled and are unable to present regional issues or speak in favour of national development. (IANS)

