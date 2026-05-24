New recruits across India celebrate as PM Narendra Modi distributes appointment letters

NEW DELHI: Newly recruited candidates from across the country, from Delhi to Punjab, West Bengal, and Odisha, expressed happiness and gratitude on Saturday after receiving appointment letters under the 19th Rozgar Mela, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters nationwide.

The Rozgar Mela was organised simultaneously at 47 locations across the country as part of the Centre's employment generation initiative aimed at providing government job opportunities to youths in various ministries and departments.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, several newly recruited candidates shared their excitement after receiving appointment letters.

One of the recruits said, "Prime Minister Modi's speech was very inspiring and motivating. I felt really happy to be present here. We worked hard for this moment, and our families also made many sacrifices. I am extremely happy today."

Another candidate said, "I am grateful to everyone. Finally, I have reached this stage and received an appointment letter from the Government of India."

In Punjab, the event was held at Patiala Locomotive Works, where 188 candidates from various government departments received appointment letters. Among them, 126 will serve in different trades at the facility.

Candidates noted that the recruitment process was conducted transparently, with jobs secured purely on merit without any recommendation or bribery.

In Kolkata, appointment letters were distributed to 188 candidates at Dr B.C. Roy Auditorium in Sealdah, attended by senior railway officials and political leaders.

In Siliguri, 81 candidates received appointment letters, while around 142 appointment letters were distributed in Kharagpur.

Recruits from all locations shared similar sentiments - gratitude toward the government and pride in securing government jobs on merit. In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, candidates also expressed honor at being addressed virtually by the Prime Minister. (IANS)

Also Read: World wants to become part of India’s ‘Vikas Yatra’: PM Narendra Modi