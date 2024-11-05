New Rules State In-Flight Passengers Can Only Access WiFi Services When Permitted

NEW DELHI: In an important policy decision, the Indian government announced on Monday that passengers will be permitted to use Wi-Fi on domestic flights in India once it allows electronic devices.

Even when the plane is at 3,000 meters above ground, this will be allowed. This new development has come about through the new Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per PTI news agency.

The current rules on Flight and Maritime Connectivity, which came into effect in 2018, allow mobile communication services to operate on aircraft at a distance of over 3,000 meters.

The initial restriction was based on ground mobile network interference. New rules now allow passengers who have their electronic devices accommodated aboard to use any Wi-Fi in accessing the internet, irrespective of the level of the airplane.

This is intended to be done with no contradiction to the safety guidelines provided while working on the electronic devices onboard the flight.

The notice stated the following: "Despite minimum altitude mentioned in sub-rule (1), Wi-Fi internet service onboard planes will be provided during the time that Electronic devices are allowed onboard.

The government said that the updates balance the need for internet access with the necessity of safety and regulatory standards in Indian airspace.