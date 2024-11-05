Nagaland: Ao Senden Issues 30-Day Ultimatum for Repairs on NH-61 VK Town-Doyang Stretch

KOHIMA: The organization Ao Senden has threatened to issue an ultimatum to the authorities to repair immediately the NH-61 connecting VK Town to Doyang within 30 days.

It came after growing concerns from all sections of residents and motorists regarding the gradual deterioration of the road, turning it into a menace.

This arterial link between VK Town and Doyang-the very soul of National Highway 61 - is a very critical artery for local transportation and trade. Complaints about potholes, uneven surfaces, and drainage along the road have been coming in frequently over the past months. The bad state of the road has put the vehicle and its passengers in danger and has crippled economic activities in the region as the transit of goods and services is affected in time.

The residents of VK Town and the surrounding areas are not satisfied with the fact that the authorities have not done anything. There are reports of damaged vehicles and delayed emergency services. The Ao Senden organization, with a representative voice of the local community, held a protest, highlighting its demand for immediate road repair work so that all users stay safe and healthy. "We cannot wait any longer for the government to address this issue," said a spokesperson for Ao Senden at a recent community meeting. We need to have a well-maintained road for the safety of our families and for efficiency in our businesses.

In the formal statement, Ao Senden listed specific demands regarding the repair work, including the need for immediate assessment to determine which areas require urgent repairs, a comprehensive timeline when the repair works will begin and when it will be completed, and the guarantee that the works are done at a level of quality to avoid deterioration. Failure to meet these demands in the 30 days stipulated may attract more activities from Ao Senden. This may include demonstrations, or even appeals to greater authorities to intervene on behalf of the community.

Local authorities have realized the issue as highlighted by the residents and promised them proper solution. According to PWD, "We know how bad the road is, and we are formulating a plan to start repair works as soon as possible. We appreciate the community's patience and will give it top priority.".

With the deadline nearing, the authorities are watched to see whether they could stand up to the promises presented to the community. But in this backdrop also, it brings in the need for carrying out critical infrastructure that would ensure not only public safety but further serve economic growth. The Ao Senden organization remains true to advocacy for the needs of people and will continue to follow through on the situation. The residents are hopeful that the ultimatum given will lead to prompt action, and the NH-61 stretch between VK Town and Doyang will once again be safe and passable.