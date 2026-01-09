Next generation submarine soon to take care of growing regional threats

NEW DELHI: India’s S5 SSBN, a next‑generation, large‑displacement nuclear‑ powered ballistic‑ missile submarine is part of the country’s aim to strengthen maritime presence to protect crucial sea routes against growing regional threats, especially from China and Pakistan.

The S5-class submarine is a significant advancement in India’s nuclear deterrent capabilities, which will weigh around 13,500 tonnes, making them larger than the previous Arihant-class submarines.

Reports indicate that construction activity began in late 2025, with plans for at least four S5 SSBNs, ensuring that at least one submarine is always on deterrent patrol so that continuous deterrence at the sea is confirmed by the 2030s.

Part of Indian Navy’s plan to expand its fleet significantly by 2035, the submarine is designed to provide a survivable sea‑based second‑strike and to underpin New Delhi’s blue‑water ambitions. Beyond deterrence, S5s strengthen India’s blue water reach, complicating adversary naval planning and supporting maritime diplomacy across the Indian Ocean Region.

Blue water reach refers to the Indian Navy’s capabilities to protect human, vessels, cargo, among other assets beyond its shores, and can operate across the deep oceans beyond the Indian Ocean Region.

Thus, a blue water navy is capable of sustained operations across the open seas, which includes long-distance deployments, amphibious warfare, maritime strike capabilities, and global presence.

Indian Navy’s operational area is spread across the waters from the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait on one side, and from the Bay of Bengal to the Indian Ocean, up to Africa’s east coast.

A key concern in these parts is the combined naval capabilities of China and Pakistan. The submarines will feature advanced stealth technologies and a 190 MW Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), developed indigenously by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). (IANS)

Also Read: President Murmu undertakes dived sortie onboard Navy’s indigenous submarine