NGT issues notice over construction in Palamu Tiger Reserve, Netarhat eco-sensitive zone

RANCHI: A case related to the construction of hotels and resorts in Jharkhand's Netarhat eco-sensitive zone and Palamu Tiger Reserve has now reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to a petition filed by environmental activist Govind Pathak, large-scale commercial construction is being carried out within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in violation of prescribed norms.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the eastern zonal bench of the Kolkata-based NGT has found the petition fit for hearing and has issued notices to the parties concerned. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 8.

The issue is about the rapid construction activities in and around the Palamu Tiger Reserve, Betla National Park, Netarhat and the Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary.

The petition alleges that several hotels and resorts are being built in these ecologically sensitive forest and wildlife areas without adhering to mandatory environmental regulations.

The case was heard on May 25 by a bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh.

Treating the issue as a serious environmental concern, the NGT has issued notices to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, other officials concerned, and the Field Director of the Palamu Tiger Reserve, seeking responses within a month.

The petition claims that around 59 hotels and resorts are currently under construction within the ESZ, out of which two are reportedly located within the Palamu Wildlife Sanctuary.

It further states that despite the requirement under ESZ notification, no zonal master plan, tourism master plan, or monitoring committee has been put in place so far, even as construction activities continue.

The petitioner has urged the NGT to impose an immediate ban on illegal constructions, demolish structures built in violation of rules, and fix accountability of the officials concerned while taking appropriate action. (IANS)

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