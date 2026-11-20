New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that SMS notifications being received by some highway users regarding the renewal of vehicle insurance policies are part of a testing exercise for a proposed public awareness initiative and are not linked to any enforcement action, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the initiative is purely informational and aimed at reminding vehicle owners about upcoming insurance policy expiry dates.

NHAI said there is no provision to issue challans or impose penalties at toll plazas on the basis of these alerts and assured highway users that the system is not connected to any punitive measures.

"The notifications are intended solely to encourage timely renewal of motor insurance policies and ensure continuous insurance coverage," according to the ministry.

The clarification comes amid concerns among some motorists regarding the purpose of the messages and whether they could lead to enforcement action during toll transactions.

NHAI said the reminder mechanism is being tested as part of efforts to improve awareness of statutory requirements related to vehicle ownership and road safety. By providing advance alerts on policy expiry dates, the authority aims to promote responsible vehicle ownership and encourage compliance with mandatory insurance norms, it added.

Such awareness-driven initiatives form part of its broader commitment to enhancing road safety and fostering safer behaviour among road users across the national highway network, according to the ministry. (IANS)