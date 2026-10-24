NHAI Introduces Smart Monitoring and Upgrades for Toilets and Parking at Toll Plazas

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued guidelines to upgrade and improve the maintenance and monitoring of public toilets and parking areas at toll plazas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.

The guidelines mandate regular cleaning, technical assessments, improved sanitation, proper lighting, ventilation and drainage. Safety measures include CCTV surveillance of approaches and parking areas, sanitary napkin vending machines and clear signage. Each covered toll plaza must also provide at least one accessible toilet for persons with disabilities.

Parking areas will be improved with designated bays and provisions for future electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Technology-enabled monitoring will track water availability, sewage levels, leakages, electricity supply and toilet occupancy. Data will be integrated into NHAI’s central digital dashboard to monitor facility conditions and maintenance.

Highway users can submit feedback and complaints through QR codes linked to the Rajmargyatra app and touchscreens at toilet facilities, enabling authorities to track issues and their resolution. (IANS)

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