NHAI Raises Highway Toll Rates Nationally, Average Increase at 5%

GUWAHATI: Starting Monday, drivers on expressways will need to pay more because the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase toll charges nationwide by an average of 5%.

This adjustment in highway toll fees, which was initially planned for April 1, has been postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections.

A senior NHAI official announced on Sunday that the new user fee would be implemented starting from June 3, 2024.

The increase in toll fees is a regular yearly adjustment tied to changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation.