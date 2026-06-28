NIA charge-sheets 3 more accused in Red Fort car explosion case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted three more accused, including an absconder, in connection with the November 10, 2025, car bomb explosion near the Red Fort that killed 11 people. In a supplementary charge sheet filed before a Special NIA Court, the agency named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and absconding accused Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar, all from Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the total number of accused charge-sheeted in the case has risen to 13, including prime accused Umer Un Nabi, who died in the blast.

According to the NIA, Muzafar, identified as a founding member of the Al-Qaeda-linked AGuH Interim, was among the key conspirators behind the attack. He allegedly played a central role in planning the conspiracy and in the manufacture, testing and storage of TATP-based improvised explosive devices. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. The investigation found that Zameer acted as a courier for arms, ammunition and funds for the terror module, while Tufail, a former overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly procured and supplied weapons and ammunition to Umer Un Nabi. (IANS)

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