NIA Charges 11 in IMK-JMB Terror Conspiracy Spanning West Bengal, Assam and Tripura

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheets before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati against 11 accused persons in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the proscribed Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

Two of the key charge-sheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura.

NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of IMK to expand the terror outfit's terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura. The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JBM's senior member, Imam Mahmud Habibullah, had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil.

The accused in the case (RC-01/2026/NIA/GUW) have been charged under various BNS, 2023, and the UA(P) Act, 1967, in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati (Assam).

NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 charge-sheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JBM in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda. They were also promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB.

During the course of investigation, NIA uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused.

Sources added that investigation in the case is continuing.

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