NIA charge sheets Shabir Ahmad Shah, five others in 1996 Srinagar violence case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted Shabir Ahmad Shah and five other senior Kashmiri separatist leaders in connection with a 1996 case of mob violence and indiscriminate firing on police personnel in Srinagar.

Besides Shabir Ahmad Shah, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel alias Mohd Yaqoob Vakil, Javid Ahmad Mir, and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi are named among these six separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders in the chargesheet filed under provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants, along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The charges against Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone and Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel stand abated as they had passed away during the pendency of the proceedings. However, the NIA chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, clearly established the roles in the criminal conspiracy and the common object of the unlawful assembly, along with supporting evidence.

NIA, during investigation, had ascertained that all six accused had led an unlawful assembly and instigated large-scale violence against police personnel during a funeral procession of slain terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh at Naaz Crossing in Srinagar on July 17, 1996.

“Armed terrorists blended in with the procession, which was jointly led by the accused Hurriyat leaders, had fired indiscriminately at police personnel during the violence, in which several police officials were injured. Government vehicles were also extensively damaged in heavy stone pelting on the occasion,” said the NIA in a statement.

As per NIA’s findings in the case (RC-01/2026/NIA/JMU), the charge-sheeted Hurriyat leaders had actively incited the violence, raising anti-India, pro-Pakistan and secessionist slogans. “They had delivered inflammatory speeches advocating armed struggle,” NIA further found. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids 20 locations in online terror probe