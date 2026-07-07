NIA names LeT founder Hafiz Saeed in supplementary charge sheet on Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pakistan-based terrorist and founder-chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, in connection with the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, an official statement said.

Filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the supplementary charge sheet names Hafiz Saeed in his individual capacity as well as in his role as chief of the banned LeT and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The accused has been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The NIA has also invoked charges related to waging war against India and criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched from across the border, the statement said further. (IANS)

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