NIA charges six more Maoists in 2024 CRPF camp attack case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against six individuals, including three who remain absconding, in connection with the January 2024 Maoist assault on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

This move adds further weight to the ongoing investigation into one of the most audacious attacks carried out by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. The attack, executed with precision and heavy firepower, targeted the newly established Dharmavaram camp along with two adjacent facilities at Chintawagu and Pamed.

Maoist fighters, armed with automatic rifles and indigenously manufactured Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), injured a dozen CRPF personnel.

They also attempted to loot weapons, ammunition, and personal belongings of the security forces, underscoring the group’s intent to strengthen its arsenal through violent raids.

According to the chargesheet, the three arrested accused are Awalam Bhima, Madkam Nanda, and Madkam Deva alias Ratan.

The absconders include a member of the CPI (Maoist) Special Zonal Committee, highlighting the involvement of senior leadership in orchestrating the assault. All six have been booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

With this supplementary filing, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 23, following the earlier chargesheeting of 17 Maoists in June 2025.

Investigators revealed that the outfit had constructed dummy replicas of the target camps to train its cadres, conducting reconnaissance missions before the actual strike. These preparations were part of a broader conspiracy aimed at waging war against the Government of India.

The NIA, which formally took over the case on February 9, 2024, continues to probe the role of 21 named accused and an estimated 250-300 unidentified armed cadres.

Officials emphasise that the investigation is part of a larger effort to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem, disrupt its supply chains, and weaken its operational capacity in the region. The case remains a critical test of India’s counter-insurgency apparatus, reflecting the persistent challenge posed by left-wing extremism. (IANS)

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