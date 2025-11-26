Supreme Court Seeks Transparency in Jiribam CRPF Camp Investigation

Imphal: The Supreme Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a detailed status report on its ongoing probe into the Jiribam CRPF camp tragedy, in which ten members of the Kuki-Zo community reportedly lost their lives during an alleged clash with security forces in Manipur.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued notices to both the NIA and the Manipur government, observing the need for transparency in the handling of the case. The directive came after families of the deceased petitioned the court, asserting that the victims were relief volunteers engaged in humanitarian work and not extremists as claimed by state authorities.

According to the petitioners, the victims had earlier visited the Borobekra police station for discussions with local officials and were later targeted by security personnel in what they described as a deliberate assault. The state government, however, has maintained that the group initiated an attack on the police station and a nearby Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post, prompting a retaliatory response from security forces.

The top court, while declining a plea to form a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT), emphasised that the NIA must ensure a fair and transparent investigation. It asked the agency to furnish its report within a stipulated period, along with updates on forensic examination, witness statements, and other evidence collected thus far.

The case has reignited concerns over the handling of ethnic violence and security operations in Manipur, where tensions between communities continue to strain law and order.