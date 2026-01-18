NIA files charge sheet against five accused over online radicalization

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against five accused in a Special Court in a case related to the online radicalization of youth by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror group in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Fardeen, Kureshi Sefulla, Mohammad Faique, Zeeshan Ali and Shama Parveen have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the BNS and the Arms Act, the official said in a statement. The NIA’s investigation in the case RC-02/2025/NIA/AMD revealed that the accused used social media platforms to propagate, support and disseminate the anti-India ideologies of the banned AQIS.

They posted provocative posts, including videos, audio clips and photographs, through various social media accounts, the statement said.

The NIA found that through these posts, the accused had called for armed revolt against the democratically elected Indian government, and for the establishment of a Caliphate based on Sharia law.

They also promoted the extremist ideologies of other proscribed terror organizations to radicalize gullible youth, the anti-terror agency said.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation from the ATS Gujarat, said the state agency had seized various incriminating materials in both paper and digital formats, along with weapons like a semi-automatic pistol with cartridges and a sword from two of the five accused in the course of the investigation.

The NIA, during the investigation, further traced the digital footprints and identified incriminating posts, strengthening evidence against the accused.

As per the NIA findings, Mohammad Faique, a resident of Old Delhi, had played a pivotal role in the conspiracy by sharing radical posts and inciting content on Jihad, Ghazwa-e-Hind, and violence against a section of society.

He circulated excerpts from extremist and radical literature promoting the ideology of AQIS and JeM leaders through his Instagram account and through a social media group specifically created for the purpose, the NIA said.

He collaborated and conspired with the other accused to spread the violent ideology and content widely, it said. Sheikh Mohammad Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Kureshi Sefulla from Modasa (Gujarat) and Zeeshan Ali from Noida were found to have engaged actively and conspired to promote radical content in the form of audio, video and other posts promoting banned terror outfits, the NIA statement said. (IANS)

Also read: NIA Chargesheets Two More in Assam Independence Day IED Case