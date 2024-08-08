‘NIA is currently investigating 19 cases in West Bengal’: Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating 19 cases in West Bengal.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on the question of Samik Bhattacharya, a BJP MP from West Bengal, that the National Investigation Agency is currently investigating 19 cases in West Bengal. The status of the cases under investigation (no charge sheet has been filed so far) is 11. Charge-sheeted and under further investigation are 8.

MoS Home Rai further informed upper house that the NIA branch office in Kolkata has 81 sanctioned posts in various ranks. (ANI)

