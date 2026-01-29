NIA raids nine places in Kerala in Popular Front of India (PFI) jihadi case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday searched nine places across Kerala in the 2022 case of jihadi criminal conspiracy and acts of the proscribed unlawful association Popular Front of India (PFI).

During the operation, the anti-terror agency seized digital devices and documents, along with other incriminating materials linked to the PFI and its associate and affiliate organizations.

The case registered by the NIA in September 2022 relates to PFI's criminal conspiracy and acts to spread the idea of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering and taking over the country by establishing Islamic Rule by 2047. As per NIA investigations, PFI leaders and cadres had conspired to create a communal divide among the people through the radicalization of impressionable youth.

"The outfit was engaged in actively training such youth in handling of weapons, and was also raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence as part of its anti-India conspiracy," said the agency in a statement. (ANI)

Also Read: NIA files charge sheet against five accused over online radicalization