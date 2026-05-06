NIA submits preliminary report on Beldanga violence to Calcutta High Court

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted a preliminary report on the Beldanga riots. The report was submitted to the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen. The court will take its decision after examining the report. The next hearing of the case will be held after two weeks. However, the Calcutta High Court has said that there is no obstacle to the NIA's investigation into the Beldanga case. (IANS)

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