PILs filed in Calcutta High Court over counting of votes for Bengal Assembly polls

KOLKATA: Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress party, and lawyer Biswaroop Bhattacharya have filed PILs in the Calcutta High Court concerning the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kalyan Banerjee said on Thursday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was only appointing Central government employees as supervisors at the counting centres. "They cannot make that decision. Let the court intervene in this matter," he said.

Lawyer Biswaroop Bhattacharya filed a PIL in the High Court, questioning why the counting centres have been suddenly changed. Justice Krishna Rao has allowed the filing of cases in both matters. (IANS)

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