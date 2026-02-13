Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Congress for hypocrisy on debt and borrowing

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a sharp attack on the Congress on Thursday, mocking them for “shedding crocodile tears” over rising debt while simultaneously demanding higher borrowing and increased fund releases to states. Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the reply to the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said, “Congress sheds crocodile tears about rising debt. They want us to borrow more money and also release funds to the States.”

Highlighting the principle of no excessive borrowing, she added, “I would like to say that the government cannot borrow excessively. That is a principle that guides us.” She remarked that while the Congress is “obsessed about outlays”, her administration is focused on “outcomes”, further emphasising that the government is not hesitant about providing monetary support to states, but they want results. “We say that we will give you money, but you have to give us outcomes. We want results. The Congress is worried about spending; we are worried about results,” she said, drawing a sharp distinction between the government’s approach and that of the opposition.

The Finance Minister addressed concerns raised by DMK leader P. Wilson about the rising national debt. Responding to Wilson, Sitharaman emphasized that debt reduction is a shared goal of the Centre and the states. “He talked about rising debt and how that’s not good. I just want to highlight the facts. The principle is one. We have to take care of reducing debt, whicheverbe, centre, state or everybody,” she said. (ANI)

