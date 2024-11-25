"Those Who Used to Abuse Us Are Using Our Schemes to Seek Votes," Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, slammed the opposition parties and said that those parties, which used to abuse the AAP for its freebie schemes, are now using the same schemes to get votes across the country.

"The AAP government is completing 10 years in Delhi, and the kind of work that happened here is being discussed in every corner of the country. Those parties who used to abuse us for our schemes are using the same schemes to seek votes across the country," Kejriwal said while addressing a Dangal programme organized in Karala village of Mundka assembly constituency.

Lauding the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal said Delhi receives free electricity and water as the government works for poor.

"We have worked for the poor, lower-middle, and middle-class people. Also, we worked for the infrastructural development. We made electricity and water free for the poor and middle class. We made such schools that you won't find anywhere. Over 4 lakh students from private schools got themselves enrolled in government schools. We opened mohalla clinics for the people. We made buses free for women. Delhi has electricity for 24 hours. There is no other place that has 24 hours of electricity," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the JMM coalition registered victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections and said the people rejected the "deceit" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Notably, the JMM-led alliance is set to return to power, winning 56 seats, with JMM alone winning 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD 4, and CPI (ML) 2.

The opposition BJP's hopes of coming to power were shattered, as it was reduced to 21 seats and its allies AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Janata Dal (United) could win one seat each. Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating the BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, according to the Election Commission. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

