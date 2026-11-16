Nitin Gadkari Denies Retirement Rumors, Calls Reports 'False News'

NAGPUR: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has dismissed media reports about his retirement from politics as 'false news' and clarified that his earlier comments were wrenched out of context.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an announcement for the 17th Agrovision agricultural exhibition on Saturday, Gadkari told journalists: "You will keep doing your work, and I will keep doing mine."

"As I have grown older, I say 'now call the young people'. But, you publish false news that Gadkari is going to retire," the Minister quipped.

The speculation began after the Minister spoke at an event at Katol in Nagpur district, organised by the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. The 69-year-old Minister, who has been in public life for 30 years, said he could no longer work as hard as he once did and that the younger generation should be given greater responsibility. (IANS)