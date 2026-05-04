Nitin Nabin meets Japan’s LDP delegation to deepen India–Japan strategic ties

New Delhi: A delegation of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan met BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters in the national capital on Sunday. A diplomatic interaction was held between the BJP President and the Japanese delegation. LDP is the current ruling party in Japan, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the helm. Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday welcomed Japan’s decision to review its long-standing framework governing the transfer of defence equipment and technology, describing it as a positive step that could further strengthen bilateral security cooperation. Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India welcomes Japan’s review of the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology. Defence and security cooperation form an important pillar of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.” (ANI)

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