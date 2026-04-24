Today’s sunset marks the end of Trinamool Congress: BJP President Nitin Nabin

KOLKATA: After the conclusion of voting in the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin remarked that the day's sunset "will mark the end for the Trinamool Congress (TMC)".

Nabin took part in a roadshow in Khardaha ahead of the second phase of polling in the state.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP President said, "As I have been saying from the beginning, the way the people are coming out to vote, this time it is the people of West Bengal who are contesting the elections and they are being led by the BJP."

"I believe that the people of West Bengal want to immerse the Trinamool and it has been initiated from today. Today's sunset marks the end of Trinamool Congress," Nabin noted. Previously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video clip of a setting sun on social media platform X and said: "The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set.”

About the high voter turnout in the state during the first phase of polling, Nabin said, "The people of West Bengal have voted today with great enthusiasm and it is something to be immensely proud of. The public has voted for Bengal's safety and progress."

Sounding optimistic about the party's victory, the BJP Chief added, "I will just say that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA, will form the government here with a two-third majority."

He expressed disappointment with the Trinamool Congress-led government's handling of women's safety in the state.

"The government that came with the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush', despite having a woman Chief Minister, has hurt the sentiments and safety of women," Nabin said. (IANS)

Also Read: BJP National president Nitin Nabin takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar