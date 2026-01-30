Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government approves 31 proposals, hikes student scholarships

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday approved 31 proposals during a cabinet meeting held in Patna. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers and ministers from various departments. One of the major decisions taken was a significant hike in the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, effective from the financial year 2025–26. The revised annual scholarship amounts are Rs 1,200 for students from Classes 1 to 4, Rs 2,400 for Classes 5 to 6, Rs 3,600 for Classes 7 to 10, and Rs 6,000 for hostel students from Classes 1 to 10. The scholarship rates, last revised in 2011, have now been doubled. The scheme will benefit around 27 lakh students, with the state government incurring an estimated expenditure of Rs 519.64 crore. (IANS)

