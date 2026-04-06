No address proof needed for 5-kg LPG cylinders; Centre eases access for migrants, students

New Delhi: In a relief move for migrant workers, students and daily-wage earners, the government has allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof. People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card.

Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, welcomed the decision and called it “a good gesture” for vulnerable sections.

“FTL connections can be given to needy and migrant workers who are not able to avail a domestic new connection,” he said, adding that “migrant maids, daily-wage labourers, students, and professionals who lack a permanent address can now access cooking fuel without bureaucratic hurdles.”

He said migrants who face difficulty in cooking for themselves or their families can visit the nearest LPG distributor with a valid ID and a self-declaration letter. The letter should state that they live in the area and will use the cylinder only for cooking purposes. The facility is also available for migrant students and professionals who do not have an existing LPG connection. Prakash made it clear that the scheme is only for household use. “These FTL cylinders are not meant for commercial customers,” he said. (ANI)

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