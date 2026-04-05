No address proof needed for 5 kg LPG cylinders: Centre

NEW DELHI: Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the government on Saturday said that 5 kg LPG cylinders are available at distributors on showing a valid ID without the need for address proof.

"The 5 Kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG Distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proofs. No address proof is required," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said. Officials said this move is aimed at improving access to cooking fuel, especially for migrant workers and those who may not have local address documents. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi calls for strict action against black marketing, hoarding of gas cylinder