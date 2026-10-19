No caste or status in RSS, only opportunity to rise through hard work: Israeli researcher

NEW DELHI: Israeli researcher Yeshaya Rosenman on Sunday described his experience with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as 'positive', praising the organisation for its emphasis on hard work, dedication and social service.

Speaking to IANS, he shared his perspective on the RSS, stressing that progress should be based on effort rather than caste or economic privilege.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a prime example of this principle.

Rosenman is among the 18 young achievers featured in the book "Hundred Years Young: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh", published to mark the organisation's centenary.

Reflecting on his association with the RSS, the Israeli researcher said, "The people there are friendly and welcome you with an open heart. I have friends in the organisation whom I continue to meet. What impresses me the most is the dedication of its members towards their purpose." According to Rosenman, members of the organisation work not for material gain or personal motives, but with sincerity and commitment to their cause. "In the RSS, a person's progress should be based on hard work and merit. Prime Minister Modi is an example of this. He has advanced through his work style and achievements," he said.

Rosenman noted that despite limited knowledge about India in Western countries, Prime Minister Modi has emerged as an international brand. "Generally, people in the West know very little about India; they only know the Taj Mahal, Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi. So they recognise that he (PM Modi) is an international brand, and that itself says a lot. Along with this comes respect. With the Prime Minister's global identity, India's prestige has also risen," he said.

He added that to understand the support for Prime Minister Modi in India, one must also look at the aspects of development and good governance.

Referring to improvements in clean drinking water, toilets, cooking gas, bank accounts and infrastructure, Rosenman said, "The changes in these areas affect the lives of ordinary people. For many Indians, development and better administration matter more than ideology." The Israeli researcher also highlighted the RSS' social work, noting that the organisation's activities are not limited to ideology alone but include a significant role in social initiatives. (IANS)

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