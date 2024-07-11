No change in existing curriculum, expect for classes 3 and 6: Central Board of Secondary Education

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that there will be no change in the existing curriculum or textbook for all classes except for 3 and 6 for the coming year, as per a new notice released by the board on Wednesday.

As per a new notice released by the CBSE, all the CBSE-affiliated schools were once again instructed to continue using the same textbooks for the other classes as they did in the previous academic year (2023-24).

“The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed CBSE through a letter dated 18.03.2024 that new syllabi and textbooks for Grades 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released. Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023. Additionally, a bridge course for class 6 and concise guidelines for class 3 is being developed by NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE 2023,” the board said.

“There will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25, commencing from 1st April 2024,” the board further stated.

The board also mentioned that it will provide the annual curriculum for classes 9 to 12, containing academic content, a syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines.

All the guidelines are based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which was adopted by CBSE.

CBSE also advised the schools to align their practices with the recommendations delineated in NCF-SE-2023. This includes adherence to guidelines concerning content, pedagogical strategies, assessment methodologies, and other pertinent areas as communicated by the Board from time to time.

The Board also mentioned that the curriculum for the year 2024-25 will be available on the website ‘www.cbseacademic.nic.in’ and the curriculum for classes 9 to 12 for the year 2024-25 can be accessed by the link for secondary and senior secondary school curriculum https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2025.html . (ANI)

Also Read: Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah admits he was at the wheel, sent to police custody till July 16

Also Watch: