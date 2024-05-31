Assam: CBSE reverses downgrade order for Sreeram Academy in Bajali District

PATHSALA: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the downgrade order of Sreeram Academy of Pathsala located in Bajali district. The academy is upgraded to Senior Secondary level. On the other hand the Guwahati High Court has already given a stay order to SAI RNS Academy of Dispur, Guwahati, Assam.

This was informed by Dr Dulal Talukdar director of the Sreeram Academy of Pathsala and SAI RNS Academy of Guwahati.

While speaking to this correspondent Talukdar said, “We are happy to announce that the CBSC board restored affiliation up to senior secondary level. The school is permitted to run classes 11 to 12 with maximum of two sections and intake of 40 students per class till 2025-2026 session.”

He also informed that three schools coming in the CBSE pattern in Assam, Royal Public School in Barpeta Road, Kedarnath Niketan at Bangaon in Bajali, Sreeram Tihu Public School in Nalbari and Integrated Degree College/ Sreeram Institute of Teachers Education at Muguria area of Pathsala, got affiliation from Boroland University of Kokrajhar. The admission is already open and the classes will start on August 1.

As per report, in March The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a list of schools which have been disaffiliated and downgraded across India over various malpractices where Assam’s Sai RNS Academy was disaffiliated and Sreeram Academy was downgraded.

