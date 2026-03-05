No one is small, no one is big, no one is untouchable: Yogi at Holi Milan ceremony

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, while participating in the Holi Milan ceremony at Gorakhnath Temple, applauded the Sanatani people of the world for joining in the Holi festivities, saying that there is no discrimination when it comes to celebrating festivals.

“Today is the great festival of Holi. Wherever Sanatanis live across the entire country and the world, they have celebrated this festival of colours today with great enthusiasm and excitement... Only those who haven’t experienced Holi question the superiority of the Sanatan Dharma. Those who say there is discrimination here should join in Holi and see where the discrimination is. No one is small, no one is big, no one is untouchable. Everyone celebrates Holi by coming together...” he said. Speaking on the occassion, CM Yogi said that in a world that fights terrorism and explosions, Indians are safe and have great pride in the country, its values, leadership, and virtue.

“While explosions and terrorism are spreading around the world, humanity is suffering, anarchy is at its peak, we Indians are safe because we feel proud of the country, its leadership and the divine Avatars...” he stated.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray. Addressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the “strong leadership” in India. “We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi’s) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm,” emphasizing that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust.

He also extended heartfelt greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India’s “thousand-year-old legacy” being preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, “I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India’s ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival,” adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society. (ANI)

