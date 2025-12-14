No paddy stubble burning in Delhi due to govt policy: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the absence of even a single incident of stubble burning in the city during the winter season marks a significant and tangible achievement of the government's pollution control policy.

The Chief Minister said that in 2025, paddy was cultivated on approximately 7,000 acres of land, but despite this, due to the department's continuous and well-structured efforts, zero incidents of stubble burning were recorded.

She said that this success has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department and the Environment Department, sustained monitoring, and the active cooperation of farmers.

She noted that deterioration in air quality during winter is regarded as a serious challenge for Delhi, with stubble burning being a major contributing factor.

Keeping this in view, the Delhi Government strictly implemented the 'Winter Action Plan' in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), she said.

For this purpose, the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department, in coordination with the Environment Department, adopted a zero-tolerance policy to prevent the burning of stubble and crop residue, she said.

This achievement demonstrates that serious pollution-related challenges can be effectively addressed through the right policies, efficient implementation, and farmers' participation, said CM Gupta. (IANS)

