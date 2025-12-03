Winter Action Plan to protect homeless in place: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has finalised comprehensive arrangements to protect homeless citizens during the winter season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

After chairing a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that adequate night shelters are fully operational across the city.

Officials reported that Delhi currently has 197 permanent night shelters with a capacity for approximately 18,000 individuals. Of the 250 temporary night shelters planned across different localities, 204 have already been set up and equipped with the required facilities.

The Chief Minister said under this year's Winter Action Plan, officials have been directed to ensure that hospitals do not face any shortage of blankets or other essentials required to protect patients from the cold.

She also instructed departments to identify and implement measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the adverse impact of low temperatures.

The Chief Minister has also issued directions to ensure proper winter arrangements in Anganwadi and childcare centres. Additionally, she has mandated that heaters and other protective facilities be provided to security guards deployed in government buildings, said a statement.

She reviewed the Winter Action Plan preparations at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister was informed that arrangements have been made to provide safe shelter to the homeless and economically weaker sections during the winter months.

All shelters are currently operational and will be monitored continuously till March 15 to ensure that no homeless person faces any inconvenience.

Officials also informed the Chief Minister that the 'Rain Basera' mobile app continues to function effectively, to provide real-time information and ensure the safety of homeless citizens.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated her government's commitment: "Not a single citizen should be compelled to spend a cold winter night under the open sky. Delhi's night shelters are not merely structures; they symbolise dignity and security."

She stated that each night shelter has been equipped with beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, an electricity supply, mosquito-control devices, water coolers, CCTV, and security arrangements for women. (IANS)

Also Read: We are reviving all monuments in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta reaffirms ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ vision