Amit Shah refutes Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s charge of ‘paid’ supporters

BEHALA: Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that the BJP was bringing "paid supporters" from outside states to swell crowds at public rallies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday firmly rejected the claims.

Refuting the accusation, HM Shah questioned the logic behind the allegation and said, "Show this crowd. Can so many people come from outside?" He added, "Kya yaar, aap bhi Mamata Banerjee ki baat sun rahe ho," implying that such claims should not be taken seriously.

The remarks come after CM Banerjee, on April 5, alleged that the BJP was mobilising supporters from other states and paying them to attend rallies in a bid to influence the ongoing Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, HM Shah reiterated his confidence in the party's prospects, stating that the BJP would secure a decisive mandate in the state. "We are going to win the election with a huge majority," he asserted.

Reacting to reports of clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers, HM Shah dismissed concerns of widespread violence.

"There is no clash at all; the election is being conducted peacefully. Those who have covered Bengal know how many people used to die in every election," he said. (IANS)

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