‘No talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unequivocally said on Friday that Article 370 is a thing of the past and those promising to restore it are deceiving the people of J&K.

He also said that there can be no talks with Pakistan as long as terrorism exists in J&K.

“Right from the Independence of the country, we have been closely associated with J&K. From the agitation started by Pandit Prem Nath Dogra to the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, our party, first as the Jana Sangh and then as the BJP, strived for complete integration of J&K with the rest of the country,” Shah, who arrived here to release the BJP election manifesto for the coming Assembly elections, told a large gathering of party workers, BJP supporters and the media.

“Till 2014, there were both state and non-state actors controlling the ground situation. Governments in power in those days worked with an appeasement policy for the separatists. During the last 10 years after 2014, J&K’s history will be written in golden words. Today J&K is part of India and it will always remain part of India. Article 370 and 35A are no longer part of the Indian Constitution. These articles are a thing of the past and will never come back. Those promising to restore article 370 are deceiving the people of J&K,” he said.

“Our government restored democracy on the ground level from the panchayat, and urban bodies to Lok Sabha elections and now the Assembly elections in J&K as had never happened before,” Amit Shah asserted.

He said 58 per cent votes were polled in the Lok Sabha elections, and “in the past if there would be 10 per cent voting, that would be highlighted by newspapers”.

Asked about the election manifesto promise of some regional political parties that they will ask Delhi to speak to Pakistan, the Home Minister said: “There is no question of talking to Pakistan as long as terrorism exists in J&K. Yes, we will talk to the youth of J&K as they are our own children.”

About the National Conference (NC) election manifesto that promises to revisit reservations in J&K, he said: “Omar Abdullah is now saying that if he gets power, they will revisit reservations to Gujjars, Paharis and other underprivileged classes. I want to tell Omar Abdullah that reservations are a part of the Indian Constitution and will never give him the power to undo these reservations.”

About the NC-Congress alliance, Shah said: “Congress has supported the NC manifesto. I am again asking Rahul Gandhi whether he supports the restoration of Article 370, the restoration of the dual constitution in J&K and releasing all anti-national elements from jails. By adopting silence nothing will be achieved. Rahul Gandhi should reply with a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ whether he supports NC manifesto.”

Appealing to voters to support BJP candidates, Shah referred to the main points of the party manifesto released today by him.

“What happened in 10 years has made us reach closer to our goal. I promise that if the people give us the mandate to govern J&K, we will change the face of J&K in four years. Youth will write their own destiny. College students will get Rs 3,000 travelling alliance. To coach local youth for UPSC exams, we will give Rs 10,000 per month to promising aspirants for two years,” he said. (IANS)

