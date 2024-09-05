Pakistan slip to 8th in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings after series loss to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Pakistan have been dropped two places in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, falling to eighth position following a 0-2 series defeat at home to Bangladesh. This is Pakistan’s lowest rating points in the Test rankings since 1965, excluding a brief period when they were unranked due to insufficient matches.

Pakistan was ranked sixth before two-match series against Bangaldesh, however, back-to-back losses on home soil have seen them slide below the West Indies, now sitting with 76 rating points. This decline underscores a worrying trend for Pakistan in home Tests, where they have failed to secure a victory in their last ten matches, dating back to February 2021. In that period, Pakistan has lost six matches and drawn the remaining four, with series defeats against Australia, England, and now Bangladesh. IANS

