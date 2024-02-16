Manipur Violence: 2 Protestors Killed, 25 Injured Over Cop Suspension

IMPHAL: In yet another tragic incident, at least two people lost their life while 25 others were injured in a clash with the security forces in Churachandpur area in Manipur on Thursday night.

Reportedly, hundreds of took to the streets to protest the suspension of a head constable who was suspended after a ‘selfie’ depicting him with “armed miscreants” went viral on social media.

The protesters were seen encircling the office of the Superintendent of police. They were demanding the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul. He had taken a selfie in a bunker alongside "armed miscreants" and "village defense volunteers" positioned atop a hill.

After the video went viral, Churachandpur SP Shivanand Sruve suspended the head constable “with immediate effect”.