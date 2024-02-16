Manipur Violence: 2 Protestors Killed, 25 Injured Over Cop Suspension

IMPHAL: In yet another tragic incident, at least two people lost their life while 25 others were injured in a clash with the security forces in Churachandpur area in Manipur on Thursday night.
Reportedly, hundreds of took to the streets to protest the suspension of a head constable who was suspended after a ‘selfie’ depicting him with “armed miscreants” went viral on social media.
The protesters were seen encircling the office of the Superintendent of police. They were demanding the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul. He had taken a selfie in a bunker alongside "armed miscreants" and "village defense volunteers" positioned atop a hill.
After the video went viral, Churachandpur SP Shivanand Sruve suspended the head constable “with immediate effect”.
Furthermore, Siamlalpaul has been directed not to depart from the station premises without prior authorization. Moreover, his salary and benefits have been limited to the subsistence allowance permitted by the regulations.
Additionally, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the suspended cop.
According to reports, the violent protesters allegedly torched the vehicles used by CAPF and the national flag at the SP office was also pulled down.
To prevent unrest and ensure public safety, the state government has ordered a five-day shutdown of internet services in the Churachandpur district.
As per the notice released by the Joint Secretary (Home) of the Government of Manipur, there are concerns that certain anti-social elements could exploit social media platforms to circulate images, posts, and videos inciting public sentiments. Such activities could potentially have severe implications for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur.
Due to the unstable law and order conditions in Churachandpur district, the state government has opted to temporarily suspend or restrict mobile internet and data services, including those accessed through VPN, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district for a period of five days. This measure is being taken as a preventive and precautionary step.
