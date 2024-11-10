North East Festival 2024: A Celebration of India’s Northeast

A correspondent

NEW DELHI: The North East Festival returns to Delhi with its 12th edition, promising an immersive journey into the vibrant culture of India’s Northeast. From November 15 to November 17, 2024, MDC National Stadium at India Gate will become a hub of celebration, bringing together eight states and over 200 communities on a single platform. This one-of-a-kind event has established itself as an essential part of Delhi’s cultural landscape, drawing visitors nationwide to experience the Northeast’s unique artistic and culinary treasures.

Over the past decade, the North East Festival has grown into a significant platform for promoting Northeastern culture in the nation’s capital. Organized by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS, with the support of the Ministry of DoNER, Delhi Police, and various central and several state governments, the event has fostered a better understanding of the Northeast. It has consistently championed tourism, entrepreneurship, and cultural awareness, encouraging close ties among communities, showcasing new talents, and providing a vital space for creativity and celebration.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organizer-in-Chief of North East Festival, shared the event’s enduring vision: “The North East Festival has grown far beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival. It has become Delhi’s major tourism festival. This festival is about more than a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast.”

This year’s edition will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy. Visitors can explore a vast exhibition featuring a large number of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from Northeastern communities. From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans.

The festival also serves as a platform for business and tourism engagement. The Tourism Business Meet will gather leading tour operators from Delhi and Northeastern stakeholders to build connections and establish long-term tourism opportunities. With representatives from premier tourism bodies, the meet is set to enhance collaboration, driving sustainable tourism growth for the Northeast.

Tourism is a focal point with a showcase of the Northeast’s varied and exotic destinations. Visitors can explore the allure of Dzukou Valley, the charm of Cherapunjee, and the historical significance of places like Neer Mahal and Charideo Maidam. Additionally, a campaign on air connectivity improvements will highlight recent advancements, alongside glimpses into upcoming festivals, such as the celebrated Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The festival’s culinary offerings promise a feast of authentic flavours. With around 60 food stalls, visitors can enjoy specialities like Assam tea and Nagaland coffee, alongside a variety of other regional delicacies. This food segment has become a staple of the festival, offering a unique culinary journey and nurturing cross-cultural connections. Over the years, the North East Festival’s food show has inspired numerous new restaurants in Delhi, creating a bridge through shared flavours and gastronomic traditions.

Beyond celebration, the festival will honour those who have made significant contributions in fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, and the arts. This year’s awards ceremony will pay tribute to the talent and dedication of Northeastern achievers, showcasing the pride and resilience of the region and inspiring future generations.

