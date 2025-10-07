‘November revolution’ is illusion: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Koppal: Commenting on the much-discussed ‘November revolution’ within the state Congress unit, which hinted at a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Monday that the so-called ‘revolution’ is an illusion. “No revolution will take place in November. It’s all an illusion,” he underlined.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters at an event where he inaugurated the new 450-bed teaching hospital building and a dharamshala constructed by the Koppal District Administration and Zilla Panchayat, and also laid the foundation stone for the Super Specialty Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Economic Advisor to the CM, Basavaraj Rayareddi, addressing the gathering in Koppal, declared that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the remaining 2.8 years of the government’s tenure.

“During this period, under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, we will carry out more development. We have no differences; we are united. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain CM until the next elections,” Rayareddi stated.

Rumours have been circulating in state political circles about a possible ‘November Revolution’ since Siddaramaiah will complete half of his five-year tenure.

Responding to these rumours of a power struggle for the top job, both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar have tried to scotch them and insisted on many occasions that the word of the Congress high command on the issue of power sharing would be final.

Even though Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he will remain CM for the full term, he has always maintained that he will abide by the high command’s decision.

On the other hand, Shivakumar has also stressed that the high command’s word would be final and even issued notices to his associates for making statements about leadership. (IANS)

Also Read: Congress ‘digging pit’ to oust Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP

Also Watch: