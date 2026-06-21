NTA Clarifies NEET Centre Row, Rebuts Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest intervention in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination process has once again sparked questions about whether his politics is being driven by facts or by the pursuit of headlines. Barely 48 hours before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the Congress MP amplified allegations surrounding a Nagpur candidate who had been allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi. He projected the same as yet another example of what he called administrative failure. This triggered anxiety among lakhs of students and parents already under immense examination pressure. However, the account presented by the National Testing Agency (NTA) paints a significantly different picture.

According to NTA officials, web-activity records show that the examination city was changed to Abu Dhabi through the candidate’s own registered login during the correction window that had been reopened following the rescheduling of the examination. The agency says the change was made once and subsequently previewed twice using the same credentials, with a consistent single-user access pattern. According to the NTA, officials contacted the candidate’s father, initiated the formal process, and ultimately approved the request to shift the centre from Abu Dhabi to Nagpur despite the circumstances surrounding the case. The government’s position is that the episode demonstrates responsiveness rather than negligence. (IANS)

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