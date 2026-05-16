NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 as NTA moves to computer-based format from next year

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, June 21. The decision has been taken with the approval of the Centre, the agency confirmed in an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the National Eligibility -um-Entrance Test (NEET) will shift to a computer-based examination model from next year. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Pradhan said there was an urgent need to conduct the examinations online, indicating that the Centre has made up its mind to move from the paper-based format to the computer-based examination model.

The NTA also advised candidates and parents to rely only on its official communication channels for updates. "Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA," it said.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had announced the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. With 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, the NTA had stated that the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, was cancelled and would be re-conducted on a later date to be notified.

The decision, according to the NTA, was taken based on inputs examined in coordination with Central agencies and investigative findings shared by law enforcement authorities. The move came amid concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Officials said four accused persons were taken to Delhi for further questioning as part of efforts to uncover the larger network behind the alleged racket.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Pradhan informed the press that the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had been implemented, but admitted that a breakdown had happened somewhere in the chain of command. He also assured that corrective steps are being undertaken to strengthen the system.

He also called it a "long and sustained fight" against the education mafia in the country. (Agencies)

Also Read: 28 Civilians Freed in Manipur After Joint Push by Security Forces, CSOs and Community Leaders