Odia Actor Faces Massive Backlash After Suggesting Rahul Gandhi's Name As Lawrence Bishnoi's Next Target

BHUBANESHWAR: Odia actor Buddaditya Mohanty has landed in fresh trouble following his controversial social media post which implied that Rahul Gandhi could be a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This drew a massive backlash, particularly from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party, who clearly expressed their discontent over the actor's post.

The NSUI registered a police complaint against Mohanty on Friday, leveling serious allegations of making inflammatory statement about the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.