Odia Actor Faces Massive Backlash After Suggesting Rahul Gandhi's Name As Lawrence Bishnoi's Next Target

BHUBANESHWAR: Odia actor Buddaditya Mohanty has landed in fresh trouble following his controversial social media post which implied that Rahul Gandhi could be a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
This drew a massive backlash, particularly from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party, who clearly expressed their discontent over the actor's post.
The NSUI registered a police complaint against Mohanty on Friday, leveling serious allegations of making inflammatory statement about the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
The complaint was filed by the President of the NSUI's Odisha Unit Udit Pradhan at the Capital Police Station at Bhubaneswar, demanding legal action against the actor for his provocative post.
Buddaditya Mohanty has deleted the post and issued an apology after getting a lot of criticism for his remarks.
Condemning the post, the NSUI has deemed it as intolerable, with the student body submitting a screenshot of the post as evidence to the police, who have initiated a probe to look into the matter.
