Odisha: Cobra Struggles To Breathe After Swallowing Cough Syrup Bottle

BHUBANESHWAR: A Snake Helpline team managed to save a cobra that had partially swallowed a bottle of cough syrup and was struggling to breathe on Wednesday.

Snake experts successfully extracted the bottle without being bitten by the cobra's jaws. According to wildlife officials, the snake consumed the bottle after becoming drawn to the syrup's scent.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, posted a video of the cobra struggling to breathe after swallowing a cough syrup bottle on X, which was later saved by volunteers from the snake helpline.