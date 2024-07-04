UP: Six Arrested in Hathras Stampede Tragedy; Main Accused Still at Large

HATHRAS: In significant development following tragic stampede in Hathras. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six individuals. This included four men and two women linked to the organizing committee of ill-fated event. The incident occurred during 'satsang' (religious congregation) of 'Bhole Baba'. It led to deaths of more than 123 people.

Inspector General Shalabh Mathur informed media that arrested individuals. They were identified as 'Sevadars' or servitors. They fled scene when stampede erupted. The police have launched extensive manhunt for main accused Prakash Madhukar. They announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture. Mathur also mentioned possibility of conspiracy behind incident. A thorough investigation would determine if foul play was involved.

The police are scrutinizing criminal history of 'Bhole Baba'. He is leader of congregation. The event’s permission was not obtained in his name. Earlier, law enforcement conducted search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust. It is located in Mainpuri district. This was effort to locate 'Bhole Baba'.

In response to catastrophe state government has established three-member judicial inquiry commission to probe incident. Commission is led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastav. Retired IAS officer Hemant Rao and retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar are serving as members. The commission has been given two-month deadline to complete its investigation.

Inquiry will delve into various aspects of stampede. It will determine whether it was accident or result of deliberate conspiracy. Additionally, commission will provide recommendations for preventive measures. This aims to avoid such tragedies in future.

The Hathras stampede has left community in shock and mourning. It raises critical questions about safety protocols and responsibilities of event organizers. As investigation unfolds focus remains on bringing those responsible to justice. Ensuring safety of similar gatherings in future is paramount.