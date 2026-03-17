Odisha hospital fire: 10 dead, ex-gratia announced by Chief Minister and PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident early Monday morning, at least 10 patients died and several others sustained serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma care centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. Sources suggest the fire may have been caused by an electric short circuit, erupting between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the hospital to meet the injured and assess the situation. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against anyone found guilty of negligence. "A few hours ago, a major fire broke out in the trauma care unit due to a suspected short circuit. As a result, patients undergoing treatment in the Trauma Care ICU, an adjoining ICU, and ward were affected. Seven critically-ill patients died during the shifting process, while three others succumbed after being moved to other ICUs. It is very unfortunate," Majhi said. He also directed the Health Department to ensure advanced treatment for those sustaining severe injuries.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed deep distress over the incident and extended her condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for each deceased's family. The injured will receive Rs 50,000. In a statement on X, the PMO said, "The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Sharing a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences, "The fire mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected." The incident has left the nation mourning, as authorities work to ensure proper care for survivors and accountability for the tragic fire. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam physiotherapist found dead near rented house in Odisha’s Cuttack