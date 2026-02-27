Assam physiotherapist found dead near rented house in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A 31-year-old physiotherapist from Assam was found dead near his rented accommodation in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Ruhan Kakati. Officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.
According to police, Kakati had moved to Olatpur nearly four years ago after completing his physiotherapy studies in Assam to pursue an internship at SVNIRTAR. After finishing the internship, he continued to live in the area and practised physiotherapy locally.
As per a reports, he was staying in a rented three-storey building. Police sources said a co-tenant noticed him lying motionless near the premises early in the morning and immediately alerted the Olatpur police station.
Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem examination.
“We have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination,” he said.
A scientific team has been pressed into service to assist the investigation.
Authorities have informed Kakati’s family in Assam.