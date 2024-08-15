Odisha Introduces Menstrual Leave for Women Employees on Independence Day

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has announced one-day menstrual leave for women employees working across state government and private sector. The policy unveiled by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida during Independence Day celebrations in Cuttack, is effective immediately. It allows women to take leave on either first or second day of menstrual cycle. This reflects state’s commitment to supporting women’s health and well-being.

This development comes amidst ongoing national discussions about menstrual leave policies in India. Currently there is no national legislation addressing menstrual leave. However, Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill 2022 proposes three days of paid leave for women and transwomen. This bill is still pending enactment. Supreme Court has recently urged central government to establish model policy on menstrual leave. They suggest such matters should be addressed through policy-making rather than judicial intervention.

Odisha's policy brings it in line with few other states and private companies that have adopted menstrual leave measures. Bihar and Kerala are only Indian states that have implemented menstrual leave policies so far. Bihar’s policy introduced in 1992, grants women two days of paid menstrual leave each month. Kerala in 2023, expanded its policy. It includes female students in all universities and institutions. It offers up to 60 days of maternity leave for female students over 18.

In addition, some private companies in India have also introduced menstrual leave. Zomato, for instance has been providing 10 days of paid period leave annually since 2020. Despite these advancements, there is still no comprehensive national law governing menstrual leave. Previous legislative efforts including Menstruation Benefits Bill, 2017 and Women’s Sexual Reproductive and Menstrual Rights Bill, 2018 have not passed. Odisha's new policy represents notable step forward in recognizing and addressing workplace needs of women.