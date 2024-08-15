Meghalaya Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Awards and Festivities in Shillong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya marked its 78th Independence Day with grand celebration in Shillong led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The day’s events included a ceremonial flag hoisting. There was a spectacular parade. The presentation of various prestigious awards also took place.

Chief Minister Sangma inaugurated the festivities by hoisting national flag. He oversaw a vibrant parade that showcased diverse array of contingents. The parade featured prominent groups such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local school bands. Each group added to the grandeur of the occasion.

In his address CM Sangma honored individuals and groups for their exceptional service and contributions. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Dr. Sacheng R Marak, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Havildar Anil Kumar Singh. The Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service was presented to Raju Ram Rabha and Bhupesh Ch Hajong. Additionally Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals were given to Ram Charles Lamare and Prafulla Basumatary.

Director General Commendation Certificates were awarded to 15 personnel including MK Sangma and RP Khongwar, in recognition of their outstanding efforts in their respective fields. The celebration also recognized academic achievements of 48 scholars under the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG). These scholars were acknowledged for significant contributions to research in arts culture and indigenous communities.

The Independence Day events were further enriched by March Past competition. Holy Cross Secondary School, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and Auxilium Higher Secondary School secured the top three positions. The competition was a highlight. It reflected the spirit of competition and excellence among the state’s educational institutions.

In addition to the awards and competitions the day included heartfelt tributes to Shillong Municipal Board workers. They were recognized for their dedication and hard work. The celebrations concluded with series of vibrant cultural performances. These showcased the rich cultural heritage and spirited enthusiasm of the state.