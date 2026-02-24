On the first day of CM Yogi’s Singapore visit, Uttar Pradesh achieved a major investment success with MoUs worth approximately ₹20,000 crore signed

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh achieved significant accomplishments in the fields of investment and skill development on the first day of his Singapore visit. Amid official meetings and interactions with investors, several leading international organizations and companies signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the state government.

On the first day, investment proposals worth a total of ₹19,877 crore were agreed upon, which are considered crucial for strengthening the state’s economy and creating employment opportunities. During the occasion, the Chief Minister made it clear to all investors that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to providing a transparent policy framework, prompt approvals, and superior infrastructure facilities.

Among the MoUs signed, one of the major proposals came from Universal Success Group, which proposed an investment of ₹6,650 crore in group housing, logistics park, and data center projects.

These projects are expected to give new momentum to urban development, industrial activities, and digital infrastructure. In the same series, Golden State Capital (GSC) announced an investment of ₹8,000 crore for establishing a 100-megawatt capacity data center in Uttar Pradesh. This project is being regarded as an important step toward positioning the state as a leading data center hub in the country.

Similarly, the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) signed an MoU for an investment of ₹2,500 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and agri-solar (Agri-PV) projects. In addition, AVPN Limited also expressed a commitment to invest ₹2,727 crore in the renewable energy and Agri-PV sectors. These initiatives will strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s green energy goals.

On the first day of the Chief Minister’s Singapore visit, special focus was also given to skill development alongside investment. A cooperation agreement was signed with ITE Education Services (ITEES) to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Under this partnership, ITEES will provide consultancy and technical cooperation in areas such as academic development, infrastructure upgradation, leadership and capacity building, ISQ certification, and quality assurance.

The objective of this initiative is to develop Uttar Pradesh’s skill ecosystem in alignment with global standards.